Gibson keeps ball in the park as Bohm, Phils edge Cards 1-0 DAVID SOLOMON, Associated Press July 9, 2022 Updated: July 9, 2022 6:49 p.m.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kyle Gibson kept the ball in the park this time against St. Louis, Alec Bohm broke a scoreless tie with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies edged the Cardinals 1-0 Saturday.
Gibson, tagged for four straight home runs by St. Louis in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park in his previous start, combined with a pair of relievers on a two-hitter.