Giants agree to terms with free agent CB Logan Ryan

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have reached agreement on a one-year contract with cornerback Logan Ryan.

In need of help in their secondary, the Giants reached out to the local product — Ryan is from Berlin in southern New Jersey and attended Rutgers. “I’m coming home!! @Giants #TogetherBlue” Ryan tweeted.

A standout for New England, where he won two Super Bowls in his four seasons (2013-16), Ryan played for Tennessee the past three years. A solid cover man with 17 career interceptions, Ryan also is an active tackler for his position.

Ryan also could wind up at safety, where the Giants lost second-round draft pick Xavier McKinney, a projected starter, until November with a broken foot. But the Giants also saw cornerback Sam Beal opt out for the season because of the coronavirus pandemic, and DeAndre Baker has had off-field issues and is on the commissioner's exempt list.

New Giants coach Joe Judge was the special teams coordinator for New England before being hired in January by New York.

