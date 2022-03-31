Giannis becomes Bucks' scoring leader in OT win over Nets BRIAN MAHONEY, AP Basketball Writer March 31, 2022 Updated: March 31, 2022 10:48 p.m.
1 of11 Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 31, 2022, in New York. Noah K. Murray/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots from between Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34), Wesley Matthews (23) and Brook Lopez (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 31, 2022, in New York. Noah K. Murray/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks as Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant (7) and Kyrie Irving watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 31, 2022, in New York. Noah K. Murray/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) is defended by Milwaukee Bucks guard Wesley Matthews (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 31, 2022 in New York. Noah K. Murray/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) reaches for the ball next to Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 31, 2022, in New York. Noah K. Murray/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets forward Nic Claxton (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 31, 2022, in New York. Noah K. Murray/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) reacts after making a 3-point shot against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 31, 2022, in New York. Noah K. Murray/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
NEW YORK (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become Milwaukee's career scoring leader on a 3-pointer that forced overtime, and then made two free throws in the final seconds to give the Bucks a 120-119 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.
The defending NBA champions clinched a return to the postseason with the win, in which Antetokounmpo had 44 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. Jrue Holiday added 19 points and Khris Middleton had 16 before being ejected for a flagrant foul midway through the third quarter.