CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — No. 9 batter Josh McAllister had two of Georgia's seven home runs and the Bulldogs eliminated Hofstra in the Chapel Hill Regional on Saturday with a 24-1 romp.

McAllister was 4-for-6 with five RBIs and four runs scored as the Bulldogs totaled 24 runs on just 16 hits, 11 for extra bases. Six Hofstra pitchers combined to walk 10 and hit two batters.