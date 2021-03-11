Georgetown upsets Big East top-seeded Villanova 72-71 at MSG RALPH D. RUSSO, AP College Sports Writer March 11, 2021 Updated: March 11, 2021 3:05 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Dante Harris made two free throws with 4.7 seconds left to cap a perfect game from the line for Georgetown, and the Hoyas upset No. 14 Villanova 72-71 on Thursday to reach the Big East Tournament semifinals.
The eighth-seeded Hoyas (11-12) will play the winner of St. John's-Seton Hall on Friday night at Madison Square Garden. Georgetown is in the conference semifinals for the first time since 2015.