George leads Clippers over Paul and Suns, 106-92 in Game 3 BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer June 25, 2021 Updated: June 25, 2021 12:19 a.m.
1 of6 Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann celebrates after scoring during the second half in Game 3 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals against the Phoenix Suns Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George, left, shoots as Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton defends during the second half in Game 3 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker shoots during the first half in Game 3 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Clippers Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, right, passes while under pressure from Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann during the first half in Game 3 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 27 points and the Los Angeles Clippers pulled away in a dominant third quarter, beating newly returned Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns 106-92 on Thursday night in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.
The Clippers cut their series deficit to 2-1, ending the Suns' franchise-record playoff winning streak at nine games.