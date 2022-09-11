George W. Bush part of MLB's 9/11 anniversary tribute Sep. 11, 2022 Updated: Sep. 11, 2022 5:35 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of21 Former President George W. Bush, right, hands the ball to Andita Pollozani, center, for the ceremonial first pitch as her father, left, Fort Worth, Texas police officer Jimmy Pollozani, looks on to recognize the 21st anniversary of Patriot Day before a baseball game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less
2 of21 Former President George W. Bush, second from front right, stands with Texas Rangers interim manager Tony Beasley, front right, and others for a moment of silence for 9/11 before a baseball game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less 3 of21
4 of21 Former President George W. Bush waves as he takes the field to participate in the ceremonial irst pitch to recognize the 21st anniversary of Patriot Day before a baseball game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less
5 of21 Baltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins, wearing a patch on his hat in remembrance or 9/11, looks on from the dugout in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Baltimore. Gail Burton/AP Show More Show Less 6 of21
7 of21 New York Mets' Taijuan Walker delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Miami. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less
8 of21 Fans and players take a moment of silence to mark the 9/11 attacks, before the start of a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Miami. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less 9 of21
10 of21 Two F16 fighter planes fly over Target field at the end of the national anthem as the Minnesota Twins marked Armed Forces Appreciation Day and remembrance of 9/11 prior to a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Sunday, Sept 11, 2022, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
11 of21 New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a single during the first inning a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in New York. Noah K. Murray/AP Show More Show Less 12 of21
13 of21 New York Mets manager Buck Showalter (11) argues a call with officials during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Miami. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less
14 of21 Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. stands for a moment of silence in memory of 9/11 before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Houston. Kevin M. Cox/AP Show More Show Less 15 of21
16 of21 Former President George W. Bush, right, looks on as Andita Pollozani throws out the the first ceremonial pitch to recognize the 21st anniversary of Patriot Day before a baseball game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less
17 of21 Former President George W. Bush gives a thumbs-up after the first pitch to recognize the 21st anniversary of Patriot Day before a baseball game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less 18 of21
19 of21 Employees of the Colorado Rockies carry a United States flag to the field for a ceremony to mark the 9/11 attack on the U.S. before a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
20 of21 A member of the ground crew cleans a 9/11 remembrance base between innings of the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Baltimore. Gail Burton/AP Show More Show Less
21 of21
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Former President George W. Bush took part in a first ball ceremony in Texas, Aaron Judge put on special cleats at Yankee Stadium and the New York Mets wore first responder caps as Major League Baseball paused Sunday to remember the 9/11 attacks.
There were moments of silence, remembrances and tributes at ballparks all across America on the 21st anniversary of 9/11.