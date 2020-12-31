Gee scores 20 to carry Austin Peay past Tennessee St. 68-59

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Reginald Gee had 20 points as Austin Peay got past Tennessee State 68-59 on Wednesday night.

Terry Taylor had 11 points and 12 rebounds for Austin Peay (6-3, 2-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Mike Peake added 10 points.

Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. had 13 points for the Tigers (1-5, 0-3).

Mark Freeman, the Tigers’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 18 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 7).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com