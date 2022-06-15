Garrett Stubbs' 3-run homer lifts Phillies over Marlins 3-1
KEVIN COONEY, Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Garrett Stubbs hit a three-run homer with two out in the ninth inning, sending the Philadelphia Phillies to a dramatic 3-1 victory over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.
Alec Bohm sparked the winning rally with a one-out single against Tanner Scott (2-2). Pinch-hitter J.T. Realmuto walked before Yairo Muñoz struck out swinging for the second out.