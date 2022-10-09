Garoppolo, stingy defense lead 49ers past Panthers 37-15 STEVE REED, AP Sports Writer Oct. 9, 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns, Emmanuel Moseley returned an interception 41 yards for a score and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Carolina Panthers 37-15 on Sunday for their first road victory of the season.
Jeff Wilson ran for 120 yards and a touchdown and Tevin Coleman scored twice for the 49ers (3-2) after being elevated to the active roster this week.