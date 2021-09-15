Garneau, Tigers complete 2-game sweep of contending Brewers DANA GAURUDER, Associated Press Sep. 15, 2021
DETROIT (AP) — Dustin Garneau homered and drove in two runs, rookie Matt Manning combined with the bullpen on a three-hitter and the Detroit Tigers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 on Wednesday to complete a two-game sweep.
Milwaukee's magic number to clinch the NL Central remained at five after they dropped a pair to the Tigers following a five-game winning streak.