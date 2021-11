NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jayden Gardner hit 8 of his 9 shots from the field and all five of his free throw attempts to score 21 points to go with 13 rebounds to lead Virginia to a 58-40 win over previously unbeaten Providence in the championship game of the Roman Legends Classic on Tuesday night.

The Cavaliers (4-2) have won seven of their last eight November tournaments.