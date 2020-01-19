Gardner-Webb 83, SC-Upstate 67
Bruner 5-13 3-5 14, Mozone 4-9 1-2 10, Hammond 7-13 0-0 16, White 1-2 0-0 3, Watson 5-7 1-3 11, Jernigan 1-2 0-0 2, Martin 2-4 0-0 4, Zink 1-2 0-3 2, Aldrich 0-1 0-0 0, Booker 1-4 3-3 5, Goodloe 0-1 0-0 0, Carter 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 8-16 67.
Jamison 4-11 10-12 18, Cornwall 5-6 1-2 15, Perez 7-14 5-10 19, Johnson 4-8 4-4 14, Dufeal 2-5 0-0 4, Turner 2-2 0-0 4, Jenkins 2-4 0-0 5, Reid 2-3 0-1 4, Bryant 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-54 20-29 83.
Halftime_Gardner-Webb 42-26. 3-Point Goals_SC-Upstate 5-22 (Hammond 2-5, White 1-2, Mozone 1-5, Bruner 1-6, Aldrich 0-1, Goodloe 0-1, Booker 0-2), Gardner-Webb 7-16 (Cornwall 4-6, Johnson 2-5, Jenkins 1-2, Dufeal 0-1, Jamison 0-1, Perez 0-1). Rebounds_SC-Upstate 30 (Watson 6), Gardner-Webb 37 (Jamison 9). Assists_SC-Upstate 8 (Bruner 3), Gardner-Webb 13 (Perez 6). Total Fouls_SC-Upstate 20, Gardner-Webb 16. A_1,257 (3,500).