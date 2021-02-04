Gamine DQ'd from Kentucky Oaks, trainer Bob Baffert fined

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Gamine has been disqualified from a third-place finish in last year’s Kentucky Oaks and Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert fined $1,500 after a post-race test showed the filly had an anti-inflammatory in her system.

Kentucky stewards issued their ruling Jan. 30 and it was posted on the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission’s website this week. Baffert waived his right to a formal hearing before the stewards.

The stewards ordered Gamine’s prize money of $120,000 from the Sept. 4 race at Churchill Downs to be forfeited. As a result of the DQ, Speech was moved up from fourth to third in the Oaks, which was won by Shedaresthedevil.

Gamine’s post-race blood test revealed the presence of the anti-inflammatory betamethasone, which is legal in Kentucky but must be cleared at least 14 days before a race. It is a Class C drug in the state.

Gamine’s positive test was first reported in October by the New York Times, which cited anonymous sources. Baffert’s attorney, Craig Robertson, also confirmed the result.

Before the Kentucky Oaks, Gamine was disqualified from a May 2 race that she won at Oaklawn Park in Arkansas. A post-race test showed the local anesthetic lidocaine in her system.

Another Baffert horse, Charlatan, was disqualified the same day from his victory in a division of the Arkansas Derby for the same medication. Baffert maintained both incidents were the result of accidental contamination as the result of one of his employees wearing a patch that contained lidocaine. Oaklawn stewards suspended him for 15 days.

Baffert has appealed the test results and disqualifications at Oaklawn. The cases have yet to be heard before the Arkansas Racing Commission.

