Gallo's 1st homer in pinstripes gives Yanks 5-3 win over M's

NEW YORK (AP) — Joey Gallo hit his first homer as a Yankee, a go-ahead, three-run blast in the seventh inning on Thursday night, and New York beat the Seattle Mariners 5-3.

Gallo, who entered 2-for-23 in six games since the Yankees acquired him from the Texas Rangers, lofted a 1-0 slider from Paul Sewald (6-3) just over the short porch in right field. He watched it stay inside the foul pole before completing his trot around the bases.