Gallo, Rizzo excited to join Yankees for playoff drive July 30, 2021 Updated: July 30, 2021 10:15 p.m.
1 of14 New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo reacts as he runs the bases on a solo home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Miami. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 New York Yankees right fielder Joey Gallo looks out from the dugout before the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Miami. Gallo was acquired from the Texas Rangers in a trade. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo hits a solo home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Miami. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo fields a ball before the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Miami. Rizzo was acquired in a trade from the Chicago Cubs. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo walks onto the field before the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Miami. Rizzo was acquired in a trade from the Chicago Cubs. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 New York Yankees right fielder Joey Gallo, right, talks with Brett Gardner, left, before the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Miami. Gallo was acquired from the Texas Rangers in a trade. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo, right, is met by third base coach Phil Nevin after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Miami. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home tun during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Miami. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo draws a walk during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Miami. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
MIAMI (AP) — With a pair of new sluggers in place, the New York Yankees are ready to make their playoff drive.
First baseman Anthony Rizzo homered in his Yankees debut Friday night and All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo also suited up with New York for the first time in the opener of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins.