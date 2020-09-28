Galena Park North Shore wins opener, tops Texas 6A rankings

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings after Week 5, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1 Galena Park North Shore (1-0) W: Alvin Shadow Creek, 38-21 1

2 Duncanville (0-0) Idle 2

3 Katy (1-0) W: League City Clear Springs, 28-13 3

4 Austin Westlake (1-0) W: Schertz Clemens, 53-7 4

5 Denton Guyer (1-0) W: Lewisville Hebron, 49-26 5

6 Allen (1-0) W: Plano East, 49-26 6

7 Southlake Carroll (0-0) Idle 7

8 Lake Travis (0-0) Idle 9

9 Humble Atascocita (0-0) Idle 10

10 DeSoto (0-0) Idle 12

11 Spring Westfield (0-0) Idle 13

12 Converse Judson (0-0) Idle 14

13 Alvin Shadow Creek (0-1) L: Galena Park North Shore, 38-21 8

14 Cypress Fairbanks (1-0) W: Cypress Ranch, 13-10 15

15 Cedar Hill (0-0) Idle 16

16 Rockwall (1-0) W: Denton Braswell, 59-40 17

17 Katy Tompkins (1-0) W: Magnolia, 24-21 19

18 Midland Lee (1-0) W: Amarillo, 54-40 20

19 SA Northside Brandeis (0-0) Idle 21

20 Prosper (1-0) W: Plano Prestonwood, 27-17 22

21 Euless Trinity (1-0) W: Arlington Lamar, 35-28 23

22 Arlington (1-0) W: Mansfield, 37-7 24

23 Cypress Bridgeland (1-0) W: Klein Cain, 49-42 25

24 Cibolo Steele (0-1) L: Chester Life School (VA), 26-14 18

25 Pearland (1-0) W: The Woodlands, 21-3 NR

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1 Denton Ryan (1-0) W: Arlington Martin, 47-24 1

2 Dallas Highland Park (0-0) Idle 4

3 Lancaster (0-0) Idle 5

4 Richmond Foster (1-0) W: Lamar Consolidated, 79-7 7

5 Manvel (0-0) Idle 6

6 Cedar Park (1-0) W: Austin Vandegrift, 21-7 8

7 Frisco Lone Star (0-1) L: North Forney, 34-31 2

8 Longview (0-1) L: Temple, 40-13 3

9 Amarillo Tascosa (2-0) W: Abilene, 26-20 10

10 College Station (1-0) W: Hutto, 55-14 NR

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1 Ennis (1-0) W: Red Oak, 52-21 1

2 Aledo (1-0) W: Weatherford, 70-7 2

3 Lubbock Cooper (1-0) W: Amarillo Caprock, 18-0 3

4 Fort Bend Marshall (0-0) Idle 4

5 College Station A&M Consolidated (1-0) W: Waco University, 62-13 5

6 WF Rider (1-0) W: Midland, 42-13 6

7 Mansfield Timberview (1-0) W: Mansfield Lake Ridge, 28-14 7

8 Frisco (1-0) W: Frisco Independence, 17-14 8

9 Boerne Champion (1-0) W: SA Veterans Memorial, 35-0 NR

10 Marshall (1-0) W: New Caney, 34-26 NR

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1 Argyle (4-0) Idle 1

2 Lampasas (3-0) Idle 2

3 Waco La Vega (3-1) Idle 4

4 Port Lavaca Calhoun (4-1) W: Houston Second Baptist, 63-30 5

5 CC Calallen (2-2) W: Gregory-Portland, 35-7 6

6 Canyon (4-0) W: Midland Greenwood, 48-0 7

7 Melissa (5-0) W: Paris, forfeit 8

8 Springtown (4-1) W: Midlothian Heritage, 24-17 (OT) 9

9 El Campo (3-1) W: Houston St. Thomas, 48-37 NR

10 Fredericksburg (4-1) W: Boerne, 25-24 NR

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1 Carthage (2-0) W: Gilmer, 42-14 1

2 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (3-1) Idle 2

3 West Orange-Stark (2-0) W: Hamshire-Fannett, 37-7 3

4 Jasper (3-0) W: Vidor, 30-19 5

5 Bellville (4-0) Idle 6

6 China Spring (4-0) W: Mexia, 41-9 7

7 Gilmer (4-1) L: Carthage, 14-42 4

8 Iowa Park (4-1) W: Wichita Falls, 57-33 8

9 Wimberley (4-1) W: Somerset, 43-0 9

10 Center (4-1) W: Van, 31-28 10

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1 Brock (4-0) W: Bowie, 79-0 1

2 Grandview (4-0) W: Maypearl, 56-13 2

3 Pottsboro (3-1) W: Howe, 52-0 4

4 Malakoff (2-2) Idle 5

5 Hallettsville (3-1) Idle 6

6 Shallowater (3-0) Idle 7

7 Yoakum (4-0) Idle 8

8 Mount Vernon (4-0) W: Emory Rains, 53-35 9

9 Wall (3-2) L: Midland Christian, 41-6 3

10 Llano (5-0) W: Ballinger, 34-0 NR

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1 Canadian (2-1) Idle 1

2 Gunter (4-1) W: Whitewright, 31-14 2

3 Daingerfield (4-1) W: DeKalb, 36-29 4

4 East Bernard (4-1) W: Wallis Brazos, 62-6 5

5 Poth (5-0) W: Stockdale, 54-0 6

6 Spearman (5-0) W: Childress, 43-36 (OT) 7

7 Franklin (2-2) W: Lexington, 49-14 10

8 Lexington (3-1) L: Franklin, 49-14 3

9 Idalou (3-0) Idle 9

10 Childress (3-1) L: Spearman, 43-36 (OT) 8

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1 Shiner (5-0) W: Flatonia, 49-0 1

2 Refugio (5-0) W: Taft, 41-0 2

3 Post (5-0) W: Slaton, 46-7 3

4 Lindsay (5-0) W: Collinsville, 68-26 4

5 Joaquin (4-0) W: Clarksville, 40-10 5

6 San Saba (3-1) Idle 6

7 Crawford (4-0) Idle 7

8 Timpson (5-0) W: Simms Bowie, 55-6 9

9 Panhandle (3-1) W: Stratford, 62-22 10

10 San Augustine (2-1) W: Alto, 48-20 NR

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1 Mart (4-0) Idle 1

2 Hamlin (4-0) Idle 2

3 Wellington (4-0) W: Jacksboro, 8-6 3

4 Windthorst (5-0) W: WF City View, 39-34 4

5 Wink (5-0) W: Smyer, 52-22 5

6 Clarendon (5-0) W: Quanah, 30-19 6

7 Wheeler (4-1) W: Sunray, 19-9 9

8 Albany (3-1) Idle 8

9 Christoval (4-1) W: Goldthwaite, 49-19 NR

10 Falls City (3-2) W: Pettus, 55-0 NR

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1 Westbrook (5-0) W: Strawn, 72-22 1

2 Sterling City (5-0) W: Happy, 50-42 2

3 Gail Borden County (3-2) W: Water Valley, 46-0 3

4 Rankin (4-1) W: Calvert, 60-14 4

5 Gilmer Union Hill (4-0) W: Medina, 60-0 5

6 May (4-1) W: Blum, 74-28 6

7 Leakey (4-1) W: Fredericksburg Heritage, 58-51 8

8 Jonesboro (5-0) W: Milford, 59-14 7

9 Knox City (2-2) Idle 9

10 Happy (4-1) L: Sterling City, 50-42 NR

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1 Balmorhea (4-1) W: Nazareth, 70-50 1

2 Richland Springs (3-0) W: FW Covenant Classical, 61-16 3

3 Matador Motley County (3-1) Idle 2

4 Calvert (2-2) L: Rankin, 60-14 5

5 Jayton (4-1) W: Petersburg, 78-47 4

6 Klondike (5-0) W: Imperial Buena Vista, 50-0 6

7 Groom (4-1) W: McLean, 58-6 7

8 Strawn (3-2) L: Westbrook, 72-22 8

9 Follett (5-0) W: Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 52-8 NR

10 Whitharral (4-1) W: Hart, 58-8 NR

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1 Dallas Parish Episcopal (1-0) W: Dallas Bishop Lynch, 43-7 1

2 FW Nolan (0-0) Idle 3

3 Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (2-2) Idle 4

4 Plano John Paul II (0-1) L: Lucas Lovejoy, 52-22 2

5 SA Cornerstone (3-1) Idle 5

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 6-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prev rank

1 Austin Veritas (1-0) W: Austin Texas School for the Deaf, 56-25 3

2 Fredericksburg Heritage (0-1) L: Leakey, 58-51 1

3 New Braunfels Christian (0-1) L: Bulverde Bracken Christian, 44-24 2

4 Dallas Lakehill (1-0) W: Plano Coram Deo, 86-66 4

5 Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (3-1) W: Williamson County Homeschool, 82-34 5