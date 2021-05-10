Fulham relegated from English Premier League after 1 season May 10, 2021 Updated: May 10, 2021 5:14 p.m.
LONDON (AP) — Fulham became the third and final team to be relegated from the English Premier League, with a 2-0 loss to Burnley sealing the London club’s return to the second-tier Championship on Monday.
Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion, the league’s bottom two teams, were already down.