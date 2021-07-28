From Rodgers to Watson, all about QBs as NFL camps begin DENNIS WASZAK Jr., AP Pro Football Writer July 28, 2021 Updated: July 28, 2021 6:29 p.m.
1 of6 Green Bay Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers passes during NFL football training camp Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Matt Ludtke/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws the ball during NFL football practice Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Houston. Justin Rex/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) stands on the field after an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Baltimore, in this Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, file photo. Lamar Jackson was not practicing with the Baltimore Ravens at the start of their first practice of training camp Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 New York Jets quarterbacks James Morgan (4) and Mike White (5) warm up during NFL football practice Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Florham Park, N.J. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson appeared on the field at their teams’ first training camp practices. Lamar Jackson was absent from his after testing positive for COVID-19. Zach Wilson is still away and without a contract.
It was all about the quarterbacks in the NFL on Wednesday — those present and the few who weren't.
Written By
DENNIS WASZAK Jr.