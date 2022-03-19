Fritz into Indian Wells final with 2-set win over Rublev BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer March 19, 2022 Updated: March 19, 2022 6:58 p.m.
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Fritz ended Andrey Rublev’s 13-match winning streak with a 7-5, 6-4 victory Saturday in the BNP Paribas Open semifinals.
Fritz advanced to the final Sunday against either Rafael Nadal or 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, who met in the other semifinal. Seeded 20th, Fritz is the first American man to make the final since John Isner in 2012. Andre Agassi was the last American man to win Indian Wells in 2001.