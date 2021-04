BALDWIN - Baldwin's Jacob Cutler was among the Panther bowlers who won the conference title this season.

The Panthers also played in the state finals last week.

Cutler was a first-year bowler for Baldwin. He's a sophomore. His friends encouraged him to go out.

"I have bowled before," he said. "I bowled pretty well back then. It's been all right. I've been having fun."

His best game was a 131.

"The main thing is to just have fun," he said.

The season was delayed until January for COVID-related reasons.

"We've caught up," Cutler said. "We've been doing pretty well. We all hype each other up. We all make sure we're in a good mood before we bowl."

Cutler said his strengths have been between strikes and spares. Going to the state meet was a goal for Cutler which the team met.

Cutler also plays basketball and formerly played football.

"Bowling is my second favorite sport," he said. "My first favorite is basketball."