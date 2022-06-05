French Open updates | Nadal, Ruud to meet in men's final

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open Grand Slam tennis tournament (all times local):

12 p.m.

Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud will meet in the men's singles final at Roland Garros on a cool, cloudy and breezy afternoon.

The temperature is around 70 degrees Fahrenheit (20 Celsius) and there is rain in the forecast. Court Philippe Chatrier has a retractable roof, which was closed for Nadal's semifinal.

Also on Sunday's schedule is the women's doubles final, with singles runner-up Coco Gauff and her American partner, Jessica Pegula, facing France's pair of Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia. That match has started.

Nadal is seeking his 14th championship at the French Open and 22nd Grand Slam title overall. Both of those totals would extend records he already owns.

Ruud is playing in a major final for the first time.

