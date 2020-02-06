Free fishing weekend on Feb. 15-16

LANSING -- Two days twice a year, families and friends can enjoy one of Michigan's premiere outdoor activities, Michigan Fishing, for free.

The 2020 Free Fishing Weekends are scheduled for winter: Feb. 15-16 and summer: June 13-14.

All fishing license fees will be waived for two days. A Recreation Passport will not be required for entry into state parks and recreation areas during Free Fishing Weekend.

Residents and out-of-state visitors may enjoy fishing on both inland and Great Lakes' waters for all species of fish. All fishing regulations will still apply.

Many locations around the state hold fun events during the weekend. Check back each year for events happening locally.

Want to know when future Free Fishing Weekends will be? The winter weekend is always the Saturday and Sunday of President's Day Weekend and the summer weekend is always the Saturday and Sunday following the first full week of June.