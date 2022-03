John Bazemore/AP

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Freddie Freeman has joined the Los Angeles Dodgers for his first workout since agreeing to a $162 million, six-year contract to be a centerpiece of their powerhouse roster.

Freeman arrived at the Dodgers' Camelback Ranch training complex Friday in a suit and tie, but the 32-year-old slugger quickly got into Dodger Blue for the first showcase of his famously consistent swing in the batting cages.