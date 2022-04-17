France's homer backs rookie Brash, Mariners beat Astros 7-2 CHRIS TALBOTT, Associated Press April 17, 2022 Updated: April 17, 2022 7:24 p.m.
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Matt Brash throws against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Seattle.
Seattle Mariners' Ty France left, reacts with Julio Rodriguez, right, after France hit a three-run home run to score Rodriguez and Adam Frazier during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Seattle.
Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez blows a bubble with his gum during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Seattle.
Seattle Mariners' Ty France hits a three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Seattle.
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Matt Brash throws against the Houston Astros, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Seattle. Brash had pitched five no-hit innings going into the sixth, but then gave up two hits and two earned runs to the Houston Astros during the inning.
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Matt Brash throws against the Houston Astros, Sunday, April 17, 2022, at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Brash had pitched five no-hit innings going into the sixth, but then gave up two hits and two earned runs to the Houston Astros during the inning.
9 of9
SEATTLE (AP) — Ty France hit a three-run homer, rookie starter Matt Brash took an odd no-hitter into the sixth inning, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Houston Astros 7-2 on Sunday for a rare series victory against their AL West rivals.
The Mariners won their third game in four days with the help of four double plays in the first four innings as they built a 6-0 lead behind Brash (1-1), who got his first career win.