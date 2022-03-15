Fox scores in OT to give Rangers 4-3 win over Ducks VIN A. CHERWOO, AP Sports Writer March 15, 2022 Updated: March 15, 2022 10:14 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Fox scored 55 seconds into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Tuesday night.
Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad and Jonny Brodzinski also scored for the Rangers, who have won five of seven. Artemi Panarin had three assists and Fox added two to help New York improve to 12-2-1 in its last 15 home games. Alexandar Georgiev made 20 saves.
VIN A. CHERWOO