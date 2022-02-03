Fowler helps Portland women knock off No. 16 BYU 75-64

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Alex Fowler totaled 23 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, Rose Pflug scored six of her 13 points in the final 3:23 and Portland knocked off No. 16 BYU 75-64 on Thursday night, snapping the Cougars' 10-game win streak.

Fowler, the reigning West Coast Conference player of the week, sank 8 of 16 shots from the floor and all six of her free throws for the Pilots (14-4, 4-2), who are off to their best start since the 1996-97 season. Lucy Cochrane scored 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting with five boards and five assists.