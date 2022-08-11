Fowler, Day make early bid in Memphis to keep season going

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rickie Fowler and Jason Day faced enough stress just to make sure they got into the PGA Tour's postseason. Now that they're here, they want to keep going.
Fowler had a change of caddies and putters and finally started to see some putts fall, though still not enough to his liking. Day recovered from a spiked fever and burning sensation in his eyes and played bogey-free Thursday at the TPC Southwind. Both had a 5-under 65.