Four Baldwin athletes join coaching staff

Baldwin assistant football coach Brandon Childress works with his players during a recent practice. (Star photo/John Raffel)

BALDWIN - Two familiar faces have been helping out Baldwin varsity football coach Robert Watkins as assistants so far this season.

Former quarterback/defensive back Brandon Childress and former athletic director Shawn Williams have been assisting Watkins.

"Right now, Brandon's working in Big Rapids and he's driving over here from his job," Watkins said, noting Childress had been an assistant at an NCAA Division II school in Missouri. "But he moved back and he'll be attending Ferris and is working on his masters.

"Right now, he is working as offensive coordinator, anything we need him at. There's only a few of us and we all wear multiple hats."

Childress was the Class D player of the year in 2014 when he led Baldwin to the regional title game in Beal City. He played three seasons at Central Michigan University.

The coaching staff was reorganized when fall football returned in early September.

"Shawn is coming aboard as an assistant coach," Watkins said. "He said he can guarantee me nine weeks until they determine school will be back in because he has an after-school program.

"He'll work with defense and special teams."

Billy Austin and Michael Anderson are also assistant coaches for Watkins.