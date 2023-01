OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Anton Forsberg made 22 saves for his second NHL shutout, Tim Stutzle had a goal and an assist and the Ottawa Senators beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Derrick Brassard, Drake Batherson and Austin Watson also scored to help Ottawa improve to 18-17-3. The 20-year-old Stutzle has five goals in his last six games.