Former Baldwin coach enjoying opportunities at golf courses

Tim Webster practices his chipping at Marquette Trails Golf Course last week. (Star photo/John Raffel)

BALDWIN -- It was fun to be a golfer again.

Just ask area resident Tim Webster, a former Baldwin coach and Reed City School Superintendent.

He was among the golfers playing at Marquette Trails Golf Course near Baldwin on May 13, which was the first day for the course's Wednesday men's league.

Webster was playing on his own, outside of the league, with his son. He said he has a summer place down the road from Marquette Trails, who motivated him to play some golf with his son.

"I play here as often as I can," he chuckled. "It's a nice course. It's open, except for the back which is a little tight. I started playing here before the back was in existence. I started playing here in 1978. It was a nine-hole course back then."

Webster also worked in Baldwin and was a coach there prior to his administrative days in Reed City.

"They take care of it very well and the greens are always nice," Webster said. "It's a good course."

As for his own skills, "I'm not particularly good at anything and not particularly bad at anything," Webster smiled.

He also plays at Spring Valley Golf Course near Reed City.

Webster, like other golfers, has been trying to adjust to social distancing rules as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

"This walking was interesting," he said, alluding to the no cart rule which was waived earlier this month. "I used to walk all the time. You don't get as many holes in. But I don't mind walking. The social distancing hasn't affected me all that much. I have a lot of things to do around the house."

Webster's son Tom graduated in 2007. He played basketball, baseball and soccer in Reed City. He comes up to the family cottage and enjoys the proximity of the course to that location.