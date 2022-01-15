Former US midfielder Stuart Holden has knee replaced at 36

Former U.S. midfielder Stuart Holden has undergone knee replacement surgery at age 36.
“It’s been a tough reality to swallow, but ultimately I know this is what’s best for my body and overall quality of life,” Holden wrote on Instagram on Friday, posting a photo of himself wearing hospital clothes and on a gurney. “The last 11 years have been a challenge mentally, physically, and emotionally — but I’ve learned a lot about myself during it all. The lead up to the surgery has brought back memories and emotions that I’ve buried for years.”