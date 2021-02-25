https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Former-Panthers-owners-gives-150-million-to-15978622.php
Former Panthers owner gives $150 million to Wofford College
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — The former owner of the Carolina Panthers has given $150 million to his alma mater, Wofford College.
Jerome Richardson’s gift is the largest in the college’s history, school officials said.
The money is designated for the college’s endowment with a focus on need-based scholarships and experiences for students, Wofford said in a statement.
Richardson has now contributed more than $260 million to Wofford over the years.
