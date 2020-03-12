Former Baldwin standout begins coaching career

BALDWIN -- Brandon Childress was an all-state athlete in football and basketball at Baldwin, and his sports career is taking a unique path.

Childress was in Baldwin two weeks ago to watch the Panthers against Brethren. He announced he was on his way moving to Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, Mo, to take a grad assistants position coaching receivers.

It's a Division II school.

"The head coach there recruited me out of high school when he was at Indiana and also at Garden City," Childress said.

He got his bachelors degree on communication from Central and said he was going to try to go back and study management and other areas.

Childress missed the 2019 season at Central Michigan from injury.

"I tore my ACL, meniscus, my sophomore year," he said. "My senior year, I retore my miniscus."

He's looking forward to "being passionate about it all and be the best coach I can be," he said.

Childress had 43 career receptions for 524 yards and two touchdowns, but he was expected to take on an expanded role in his senior season at CMU.

The 6-foot-2, 184-pound student-athlete played in seven games during the season, catching 15 passes for 155 yards without a touchdown. He was considered the top receiver on the roster, according to media sources.