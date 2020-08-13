Former Baldwin great played in five sports

BALDWIN - James Brumfield graduated from Baldwin in 1992 after a unique sports career.

He was a unique athlete by playing two sports in one season at Baldwin.

He was in football and cross country during the fall and basketball in the winter and track and baseball in the spring.

Brumfield said basketball was probably his top sport. He had 33 points against Leelanau Glen Arbor his sophomore year. He was a role player.

His position was small forward. Shooting was a strength.

Football was his second best sport. He was a tight end with emphasis on blocking.

"Que Fitz and Shawn Williams ran off my blocks," he said. "A lot of their yards came my way."

Track would have been his third best sport, Brumfield said. He threw the shotput and discus. He also did the 300 hurdles and mile relay.

Brumfield lives in Traverse City and works at Traverse City Central High School. He coaches the TC Hustle, a successful girls AAU program.

He has played in alumni all-star games at Baldwin.

"It was just a family, a brotherhood with Baldwin sports," he said. "You looked in the stands and it was mothers from all the churches."