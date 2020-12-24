Former Baldwin four-sport athlete set to play college disc golf

BALDWIN – Darrin Thomas hasn’t lost his interest for competitive sports after graduating in 2019 as a four-sport athlete at Baldwin.

Thomas was on the football, basketball, bowling and baseball teams.

He figures his best sport was bowling. He was in the state individual bowling finals in 2019. He bowled his last three years at the school.

“I’d say even though bowling is competitive, it’s more friendly than other sports,” Thomas said. “We also qualified as a team. That was a lot of fun.”

Thomas said he also liked baseball where he played third base.

“I was a pretty consistent hitter,” he said.

Thomas is attending Ferris State University in criminal justice. He’s living in Baldwin and is anxious for the bowling center to reopen so he can play his favorite sport.

Thomas is on the Ferris disc golf club team. He said the team plays year round.

“We even play in the snow but most of the tournaments are in the spring and fall,” he said.

Leonard Johnson, the coach, invited Thomas to play on the team. Thomas played for the 4-H team in Baldwin.

Play will resume whenever the weather allows it in the spring, Thomas said. The course is near the water tower and tennis courts at Ferris. He said there’s close to 25 to 30 men and women on the team.

The Ferris State disc golf team made history with its third national championship in five seasons, winning by three strokes over second-place North Carolina State, in Appling, Georgia.

“I would have competed this year if it would not have been shut down due to COVID,” Thomas said. “They travel all over the place.”