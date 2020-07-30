Former Baldwin basketball greats play at Hollister Park

BALDWIN - Many former Baldwin basketball standouts were playing the game at Hollister Park on Saturday as a part of the Future Stars Become Legends summer program.

Daekwon Fisher, a key member of the Baldwin championship teams from 2012 to 2014, was among the players on hand. He graduated in 2014.

They won districts and league titles during the stretch. Fisher attended and graduated from Saginaw Valley State University. He's now in the Grand Rapids area.

Fisher said the FSBL event is what brought him to Baldwin on Saturday.

"I had to do something because Troutarama got canceled," he said. "But this is going be all right."

Brothers Devontae Sparks and Devon Sparks were also on hand plus many other former players.

Carmelo Lindsey, who will be a sophomore for Baldwin next season, was also on hand for the festivities. He's also quarterback for the football team, which has been having conditioning and passing drills during the summer throughout recent weeks.

It's been fun being outside and able to have some activities Lindsey said He's expecting to have more weapons for the football team.

"We've got more numbers this year," Lindsey said.

Brandon and Braeden Childress plus Blake Dockery were among the former Baldwin standouts at Saturday's adult alum gathering.

"Some have graduated awhile back and some just recently graduated," Future Stars Become Legends Coordinator Elliot Lindsey at Hollister Park said.