Former Baldwin athletes have fishing success

Former Baldwin athletes Tyler Clugston (left) and Ryan Kolenbrander show the fruits of their efforts from a recent fishing trip. (Courtesy photo)

BALDWIN - It's never a bad idea to renew acquaintances with an old friend.

That was definitely the case with Baldwin's Tyler Clugston and Ryan Kolenbrander.

They played sports together at Baldwin, including football, basketball and bowling. Clugston does a lot of fishing with his grandpa, Jim Warren.

"In addition to getting out with grandpa, I recently got to go out fishing with my good friend Ryan Kolenbrander," Clugston said. "We went out to Bitely Lake and fished out of our kayaks floating around in the shallow water, and catching big bluegills with hair jigs. In my opinion, there's no better way to catch big bluegills than from a kayak, you can basically float right on top of them and they don't even know you're there.

"That same day we went up to the Ludington State Park and caught two really nice channel catfish, both were above 10 pounds. Hopefully, we're able to get out again before college starts back up for both of us in August."