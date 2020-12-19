Forbes scores 21 to carry Tulane over Grambling State 77-65

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Forbes had a career-high 21 points as Tulane beat Grambling State 77-65 on Saturday.

Gabe Watson had 18 points for Tulane (5-1). Jordan Walker added 11 points.

Prince Moss had 18 points for the Tigers (2-4). Cameron Christon added 16 points and nine rebounds. Kelton Edwards had 10 points.

