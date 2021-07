EVART – It’s football season so that obviously means it’s time to do some camping.

This was the theme earlier this week at Pine River where the Bucks had a two-day camp.

Across the area, camps will be rather prevalent.

“We’re getting started with our camp stuff,” Martin said. “The month of June, we did some weight lifting and all the winter sports camps and clinics and now we’re getting focused on some football stuff, starting with camp.”

On Wednesday and Thursday, “we’re working on some of our basic offensive and defensive stuff and Tri County came on Thursday for some 7-on-7 stuff.”

The one-hour passing scrimmage with Tri County was played on Pine River’s practice field.

Players below high school age were scheduled to have sessions prior to the high school players on each day. It was postponed on Wednesday because of rain.

“Right now we have 30 some preregistered for that,” Martin said. “For high school, we were also at 30. It’s been fundamentals and our basic offensive and defensive stuff.”

Because of the threat of Wednesday rain, Pine River players hung around the gym.

“We lifted in our weight room since we have some new equipment and we’re anxious to get in there,” Martin said. “Otherwise, we did everything in the gym.”

Official practices will start on Aug. 9. The Bucks open the season with games on Aug. 27 at Mancelona and on Sept. 2 at Lake City in Highland Conference action. The first home game is on Sept. 10 at arch-rival Evart. There will also be a home game on Sept. 17 against Roscommon and on Oct. 1 against Beal City. There will also be road games on Sept. 24 at Manton, Oct. 8 at McBain and on Oct. 22 at Chippewa Hills. There’s also a home game on Oct. 15 vs. Houghton Lake.