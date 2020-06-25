Football coach looking at starting after Fourth of July

BALDWIN - Football season is scheduled to kick off in less than two months and coach Bob Watkins is anxious to get going.

Watkins said he'll be seeking authorization from the administration to use some equipment. He indicated workouts probably wouldn't start until after the Fourth of July.

"The school is supposed to be ordering electronic thermostats and checking out on facemasks," Watkins said. "We can do everything outside but we can't do anything inside."

Watkins said he's been getting a lot of players contacting him and asking when things will start going.

"While the fire is still there, and you think about it, July is almost here and we have a month," Watkins said. "On paper, it looks good. But it always looks good on paper until the season starts. Time will tell."