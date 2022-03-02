Florida scores last 9 points to beat Vanderbilt 82-78

NASHVILLE (AP) — Colin Castleton scored 19 points, and Phlandrous Fleming Jr. made a 3-pointer with 6.3 seconds left as Florida scored the last nine points of the game to beat Vanderbilt 82-78 on Tuesday night.

Florida (19-11, 9-8 SEC), which trailed by as many as nine points in the second half, beat Vanderbilt (14-15, 6-11) for the ninth straight time. It's the longest stretch by either team in the series.