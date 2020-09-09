Florida State women's coach taking leave to be with ill mom

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State women's basketball coach Sue Semrau is taking a leave of absence to be with her mother, who is recovering from ovarian cancer, the school announced Tuesday.

Semrau, who will spend time with her family in Seattle, has led the program for the past 23 years. She'll be replaced by Brooke Wyckoff, who has been an assistant for 10 years and associate head coach since 2018.

“For the past several months I’ve found it increasingly difficult to commute back and forth due to the tedious and ever-changing restrictions due to COVID-19,” Semrau said in a letter to the team. “I’ve prayerfully wrestled with how I can meet my family’s needs and continue to lead our team. In these uncertain times, I haven’t found an answer that works for everyone, but I always preach that family comes first.”

The 58-year-old Semrau has a 453-257 career record. Her teams twice won the ACC regular season title and reached the NCAA Tournament regional finals three times, most recently in 2017.

As part of her leave agreement, Semrau requested — and FSU athletic director David Coburn agreed — that her forfeited salary will remain with the program to help offset pandemic-related budget cuts that will affect the entire athletic department.

“Sue Semrau is one of the finest coaches in the country, and we completely support the decision she has made,” Coburn said.

Semrau’s return is scheduled for April 2021, following the conclusion of the women's NCAA Tournament.

