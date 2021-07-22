Flores' homer off Jansen in 9th rallies Giants past Dodgers JILL PAINTER LOPEZ, Associated Press July 22, 2021 Updated: July 22, 2021 2:22 a.m.
1 of15 San Francisco Giants' Wilmer Flores connects for a two-run home run during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 San Francisco Giants' Wilmer Flores, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Steven Duggar during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) is removed by manager Dave Roberts during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 San Francisco Giants' Wilmer Flores celebrates his two-run home run during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 The San Francisco Giants celebrates a win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in a baseball game Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger rounds third base to score on a double by AJ Pollock during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor, right, steals second base past San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Los Angeles Dodgers' AJ Pollock drives in a run with a double during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski, right, is met at home plate by Darin Ruf after Yastrzemski's solo home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wilmer Flores hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off closer Kenley Jansen in the ninth inning and the San Francisco Giants rallied past the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 on Wednesday night.
Mike Yastrzemski homered early to help the Giants regain a two-game lead in the NL West over the defending World Series champions. San Francisco has won two of three in a four-game series between the longtime rivals that wraps up Thursday night.
Written By
JILL PAINTER LOPEZ