Fleury of goals too much for Wild in Kraken's 4-1 victory TIM BOOTH, AP Sports Writer Oct. 29, 2021
1 of11 Seattle Kraken defenseman Haydn Fleury moves the puck during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Seattle Kraken right wing Joonas Donskoi reacts after he was high-sticked by Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Seattle Kraken players celebrate after Haydn Fleury scored against the Minnesota Wild during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot eyes the puck during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Minnesota Wild head coach Dean Evason stands behind the bench during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Minnesota Wild players warm up for the team's NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) scores a goal past Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
SEATTLE (AP) — Haydn Fleury had the first two-goal game of his career and Brandon Tanev added his sixth of the season into an empty net, as the Seattle Kraken beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Thursday night.
Seattle won its second straight — and the most impressive of its three victories so far — in handing Minnesota just its second loss.