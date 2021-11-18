Flames beat Sabres 5-0 on Markstrom's NHL-best 5th shutout JONAH BRONSTEIN, Associated Press Nov. 18, 2021 Updated: Nov. 18, 2021 11:17 p.m.
1 of15 Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) watches the puck go wide during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) celebrates his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) controls the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) celebrates his goal with left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Calgary Flames left wing Andrew Mangiapane (88) celebrates after his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Buffalo Sabres goaltender Dustin Tokarski (31) watches the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Calgary Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) celebrates after his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Calgary Flames left wing Milan Lucic (17) and Buffalo Sabres defenseman Will Butcher (4) battle for position during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Calgary Flames left wing Andrew Mangiapane (88) celebrates after his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Buffalo Sabres left wing Vinnie Hinostroza (29) and Calgary Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves and Andrew Mangiapane and Johnny Gaudreau each had two goals and an assist for the Calgary Flames in a 5-0 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.
Markstrom’s five shutouts in 13 starts lead the NHL and is a career high.
JONAH BRONSTEIN