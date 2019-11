Flames-Golden Knights Sums

Calgary 0 0 0—0 Vegas 1 1 4—6

First Period_1, Vegas, Karlsson 7 (Schmidt, Smith), 10:44. Penalties_Mi.Stone, CGY, (hooking), 17:31; Hamonic, CGY, (roughing), 19:21; Ma.Stone, VGK, (roughing), 19:21.

Second Period_2, Vegas, Stastny 6 (Theodore, Schmidt), 9:39. Penalties_Tkachuk, CGY, (roughing), 8:27; Merrill, VGK, (roughing), 8:27; Tkachuk, CGY, served by Mangiapane, (interference), 8:27; Marchessault, VGK, (roughing), 8:49; Reaves, VGK, (roughing), 12:13; Carrier, VGK, (roughing), 12:13; Lucic, CGY, (roughing), 12:13; Andersson, CGY, (roughing), 12:13; Carrier, VGK, served by Pacioretty, (tripping), 12:13.

Third Period_3, Vegas, Pacioretty 8 (Karlsson, Schmidt), 8:13. 4, Vegas, Eakin 1 (Marchessault), 14:25. 5, Vegas, Ma.Stone 9 (Pacioretty), 15:09 (pp). 6, Vegas, Karlsson 8 (McNabb, Schmidt), 17:28. Penalties_Calgary bench, served by Tkachuk (delay of game), 14:25.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 13-12-9_34. Vegas 11-13-13_37.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 2; Vegas 1 of 3.

Goalies_Calgary, Talbot 1-5-0 (37 shots-31 saves). Vegas, Fleury 10-5-1 (34-34).

A_18,083 (17,367). Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Devin Berg.