ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Savion Flagg scored 25 points and Jaden Ray made a layup at the buzzer to send Sam Houston to a 65-63 victory over Abilene Christian in Western Athletic Conference play on Saturday night.

Flagg shot 5 for 7 on 3-pointers. He added nine rebounds. Ray pitched in with 12 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Bearkats (8-9, 3-1), who snapped a five-game losing streak on the road. Donte Powers added 11 points.