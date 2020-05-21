Fitz continues to honor former Baldwin athletes

BALDWIN -- When it comes to recognizing past athletes of Baldwin High School for their performances in sports, no one does it as good as Que Fitz.

The former Baldwin athlete has coordinated Hall of Fame events in past years.

Fitz and others have usually had these events on Troutarama weekend in July. It's not known right now if this event will take place because of the Coronavirus issue.

Baldwin football coach Bob Watkins remembers Fitz as a quarterback during his football days in the 1980s, and played various sports.

"He played almost every sport," Watkins said. "He was a good kid. His mom was an English teacher and everybody remember her.

"He comes back every year and puts on the alumni basketball game. He comes back and gives back to the community."