Fitts, free throws help Saint Mary's defeat LMU 57-51

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Malik Fitts scored 20 points and Saint Mary's was perfect from the foul line to overcome a cold-shooting second half to pull out a 57-51 win over Loyola Marymount on Thursday night.

Jordan Ford added 12 points and Tanner Krebs 10 for the Gaels (22-6, 9-4 West Coast Conference), who went 1 for 14 from 3-point range and shot 23% in the second half.

Saint Mary's led by 14 midway through the first half but the Lions (9-18, 3-10) clawed back within 34-26 at the half.

The Gaels led by 12 with 13:21 to play and by 10 with 2:32 to play despite their poor shooting and good foul shooting took care of the rest.

The Lions were within four when Fitts made a pair from the foul line with 36 seconds left. Krebs had two with 24 seconds to go to make it an eight point game and Tommy Kuhse added a pair after the Dons made two free throws.

The Gaels were 12 of 12 from the line in the second half and 16 for 16 for the game.

The Gaels beat the Lions 73-62 in January. LMU is at Portland on Saturday. Saint Mary's is home against San Diego on Saturday.

